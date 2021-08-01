Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,462 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $143.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.35. The stock has a market cap of $176.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.40.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

