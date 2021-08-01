Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,319,000 after buying an additional 1,000,020 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 224,300.0% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 448,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,092,000 after acquiring an additional 448,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 43.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 899,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,332,000 after acquiring an additional 270,467 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $33,072,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,925,000 after acquiring an additional 197,326 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $174.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

