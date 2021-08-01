Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VOT opened at $240.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $171.02 and a 12 month high of $242.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.