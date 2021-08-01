Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,291,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,070,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,723,000 after purchasing an additional 108,254 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 727,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 323,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,215,000 after acquiring an additional 44,298 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $240.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.02 and a fifty-two week high of $242.72.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

