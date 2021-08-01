Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 16,020 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth about $2,090,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist boosted their price target on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.46.

Shares of DISH opened at $41.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.92. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Research analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

