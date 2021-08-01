Eaton Vance Management Has $1.04 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $130.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.12. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

