Eaton Vance Management Has $1.13 Million Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 79,631 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 19,315 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,301,000. 3.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAK opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.06. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TAK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

