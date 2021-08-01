Eaton Vance Management Has $1.32 Million Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 85.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth $33,000. Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth $63,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $337.56 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $151.44 and a 1-year high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.42.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.65, for a total value of $14,682,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,220.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $20,395,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,691.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,511,821 shares of company stock valued at $442,866,044 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.15.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

