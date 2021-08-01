Eaton Vance Management Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 85.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 184.4% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 74.6% during the first quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 267,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,257,000 after buying an additional 114,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth $74,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.15.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $2,195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,476.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total value of $46,179.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,496,824.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,511,821 shares of company stock valued at $442,866,044 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $337.56 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $151.44 and a 1-year high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.42.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

