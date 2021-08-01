Eaton Vance Management Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $141.05 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.09 and a twelve month high of $146.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

