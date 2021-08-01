Eaton Vance Management Increases Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 99,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

In other news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $318,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,633 shares of company stock valued at $985,320. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.37. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.23) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

