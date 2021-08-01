Ecolab Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.33. William Blair also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.56.

Ecolab stock opened at $220.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $230.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.05.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 9,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Ecolab by 19.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 177,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,983,000 after buying an additional 28,718 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 356,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,092 shares of company stock worth $9,520,528. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

