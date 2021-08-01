Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $539.35 Million

Analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will announce sales of $539.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $518.20 million to $549.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $483.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $41.08. 464,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.49. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $46.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

