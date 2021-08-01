Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Holdings Cut by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,141 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,579,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,653 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,935,000 after purchasing an additional 478,113 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,093,709,000 after purchasing an additional 239,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $112.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.86. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $114.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 30.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.76.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,022,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $841,568.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,838,530.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

