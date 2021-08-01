Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) PT Lowered to C$15.50 at CIBC

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ELEEF has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities cut shares of Element Fleet Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Element Fleet Management currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Shares of ELEEF opened at $11.41 on Thursday. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $12.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

