ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENGGY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ENAGAS S A/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

ENAGAS S A/ADR stock opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.46.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.436 dividend. This is an increase from ENAGAS S A/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

