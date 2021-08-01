Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$52.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enbridge to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 target price (up previously from C$51.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down C$0.27 on Tuesday, reaching C$49.18. 5,528,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,454,851. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$35.80 and a 1-year high of C$50.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$48.72.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$12.19 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.51%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.