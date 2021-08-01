Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €10.00 by UBS Group

Enel (BIT:ENEL) received a €10.00 ($11.76) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on Enel in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Enel in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($11.06) price target on Enel in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on Enel in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €9.93 ($11.69).

Enel has a 12 month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 12 month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

