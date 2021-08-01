Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to report sales of $149.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.71 million to $150.20 million. Enerpac Tool Group reported sales of $111.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year sales of $530.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $520.30 million to $535.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $584.79 million, with estimates ranging from $557.60 million to $598.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enerpac Tool Group.
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period.
Shares of EPAC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.67. The company had a trading volume of 169,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,397. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 1.46.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.
About Enerpac Tool Group
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.
