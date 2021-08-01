Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to report sales of $149.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.71 million to $150.20 million. Enerpac Tool Group reported sales of $111.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year sales of $530.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $520.30 million to $535.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $584.79 million, with estimates ranging from $557.60 million to $598.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerpac Tool Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period.

Shares of EPAC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.67. The company had a trading volume of 169,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,397. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

