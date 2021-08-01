EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $815.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will announce sales of $815.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $813.80 million and the highest is $816.70 million. EnerSys reported sales of $704.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year sales of $3.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.87 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%.

Separately, BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

NYSE ENS opened at $98.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 15.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of EnerSys by 389.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the first quarter worth $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in EnerSys by 238.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnerSys (ENS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.