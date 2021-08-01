EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $2,523,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 265.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,095,124 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $54,614,000 after purchasing an additional 795,591 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,329 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources stock opened at $72.86 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

