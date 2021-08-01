EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,086 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 72.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $72.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

