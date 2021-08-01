Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Given New $285.00 Price Target at Barclays

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price upped by Barclays from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.11.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $260.60 on Wednesday. Equifax has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $261.54. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.33.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in Equifax by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,991,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,312,000 after buying an additional 798,873 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,481,118,000 after buying an additional 514,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,062,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

