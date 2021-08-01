Equities Analysts Set Expectations for First National Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First National Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get First National Financial alerts:

FN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$52.33.

TSE:FN opened at C$46.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,541.98, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a current ratio of 11.22. The stock has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41. First National Financial has a 52 week low of C$31.36 and a 52 week high of C$53.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is 51.76%.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.