Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.82. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.18 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

In related news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,923,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,853,000 after purchasing an additional 205,763 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,259,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,916,000 after purchasing an additional 86,415 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,724,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,895,000 after purchasing an additional 108,488 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,621,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,439,000 after purchasing an additional 196,269 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,183,000 after acquiring an additional 86,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

