Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Shares of ESQ opened at $24.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.16. Esquire Financial has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $26.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.11.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 12.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Esquire Financial will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Esquire Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Esquire Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Esquire Financial by 87.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

