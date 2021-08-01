Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.99 EPS

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 27.99%. Essex Property Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.210-$12.450 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $2.980-$3.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $328.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $312.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $186.30 and a 52-week high of $336.75.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.21%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $795,548.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,432 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $302.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.56.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.