Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.720-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $178.30 million-$178.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.90 million.

NYSE ETH opened at $23.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.26. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $32.15.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETH shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares in the company, valued at $745,448.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

