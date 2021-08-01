Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) PT Lowered to $12.00

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) had its price objective lowered by Chardan Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.29% from the stock’s current price.

EVLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Evelo Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of EVLO opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.31. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 601.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 44,904 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 260,818.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 70,421 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $883,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 26,710 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

