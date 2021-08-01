EventChain (EVC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $19,533.00

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. EventChain has a total market cap of $721,831.21 and approximately $19,533.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. One EventChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EventChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00055423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014631 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.83 or 0.00799662 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005406 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00090950 BTC.

About EventChain

EVC is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.