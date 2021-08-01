Evercore ISI Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $83.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Hub Group stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.28. The company had a trading volume of 304,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,187. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $47.18 and a 1-year high of $74.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hub Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,889,000 after acquiring an additional 304,431 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Hub Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 942,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,450,000 after acquiring an additional 35,284 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 679,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,711,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,765,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 598,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

