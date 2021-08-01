EverQuote (EVER) to Release Earnings on Monday

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect EverQuote to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect EverQuote to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $859.53 million, a P/E ratio of -62.88 and a beta of 1.36. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $27.94 and a 1 year high of $56.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.76.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVER. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

In other EverQuote news, CMO Craig Lister sold 2,770 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $83,903.30. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 48,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,546.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 3,125 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $104,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 114,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,877.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $1,496,904. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EverQuote stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

