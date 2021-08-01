Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Short Interest Update

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,500 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the June 30th total of 189,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolving Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Evolving Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolving Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evolving Systems by 443.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 44,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVOL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.36. 233,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,283. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 million, a PE ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Evolving Systems has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $5.63.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter. Evolving Systems had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Evolving Systems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

