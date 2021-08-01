Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Short Interest Update

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the June 30th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ENPC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.66. 42,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,999. Executive Network Partnering has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73.

Get Executive Network Partnering alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPC. HBK Investments L P boosted its holdings in Executive Network Partnering by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 510,526 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Executive Network Partnering by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,415,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 790,200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Executive Network Partnering in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,485,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Executive Network Partnering in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Executive Network Partnering by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 687,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 387,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Executive Network Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Executive Network Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.