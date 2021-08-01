ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.25.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService stock traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.22. The company had a trading volume of 193,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 2.61. ExlService has a 12-month low of $59.97 and a 12-month high of $113.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $2,079,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,375,016.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.79 per share, with a total value of $271,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,415,897.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.