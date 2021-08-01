Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 607.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,494,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,141,847 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Express were worth $10,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Express during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Express during the first quarter worth about $87,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Express by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,834,000 after acquiring an additional 743,195 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Express by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 18,105 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Express during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Express news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 717,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $255,519.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,627 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EXPR opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.24.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. Express had a negative return on equity of 545.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.51 million. Research analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

