Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 803.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,698 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

XOM stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $243.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

