EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Short Interest Up 59.4% in July

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the June 30th total of 44,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

EYEG traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,406,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,577. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Get EyeGate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,377,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $12,102,467.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYEG. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,101 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $730,000. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.