F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $215.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “F5 Networks is gaining traction from strong software growth, backed by a solid uptick in public cloud and security offerings. Also, it is benefiting from growing demand for consistent application security across multi-cloud environments, which is aiding revenue growth. Acceleration in NGINX, ELA and Virtual Edition subscription software deals is a positive. The BIG-IP Cloud Edition is also expected to be a key growth driver. It is incorporating more automation and orchestration on its platforms to enable quicker application provisioning. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry over the past year. Nonetheless, increased investment toward enhancing sales & marketing capabilities are likely to continue hurting its profitability. Additionally, forex headwinds and acquisition-related elevated expenses are expected to dent its margins.”

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FFIV. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $206.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $500,990.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,354.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,043 shares of company stock worth $3,157,315. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 2.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 6.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in F5 Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

