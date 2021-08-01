Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $355.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.73 EPS.

FB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $356.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.95. Facebook has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $377.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Analysts forecast that Facebook will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $92,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,414.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,334,320 shares of company stock worth $785,168,015. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 3.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 10.1% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 29,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,234,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 27.3% during the second quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Facebook by 13.3% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

