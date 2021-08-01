Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Increased to $420.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $414.00 to $420.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.07 EPS.

FB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $356.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.95. Facebook has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $92,977.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,414.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,334,320 shares of company stock worth $785,168,015. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

