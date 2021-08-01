Faceter (FACE) Price Hits $0.0069

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Faceter has a total market cap of $3.24 million and $219.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Faceter

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

