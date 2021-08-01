Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Short Interest Up 42.6% in July

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,300 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the June 30th total of 119,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUO. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fangdd Network Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fangdd Network Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DUO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 141,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,901. The firm has a market cap of $125.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of -0.95. Fangdd Network Group has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.82.

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Fangdd Network Group had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $44.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fangdd Network Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

