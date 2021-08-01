Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on August 13th

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $34.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.87.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $1,174,198.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 529,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,620,024.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $194,670.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 310,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,111,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,625 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

FHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.