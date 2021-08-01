Feellike Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.00 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Feellike has a market capitalization of $17,309.94 and approximately $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Feellike has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Feellike coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00045488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00102193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00135695 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,718.11 or 1.00241156 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $329.97 or 0.00832772 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feellike Coin Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Feellike

