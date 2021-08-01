Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FRRVY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Grupo Santander raised Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $30.24 target price on Ferrovial and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrovial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.24.

Shares of FRRVY stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.78. Ferrovial has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.68.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

