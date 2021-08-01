Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Field Trip Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS FTRPF traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.75. 64,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,939. Field Trip Health has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $7.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.41.

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Its Research division is involved in the development of psychedelic molecules and conducting research on plant-based psychedelics. The company also operates Field Trip Health clinics for psychedelic therapies in North America.

