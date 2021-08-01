Financial Comparison: Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) vs. Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Maison Luxe (OTCMKTS:MASN) and Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Maison Luxe and Yandex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A Yandex 4.81% 4.88% 3.15%

66.2% of Yandex shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Maison Luxe has a beta of 2.97, suggesting that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yandex has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maison Luxe and Yandex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maison Luxe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yandex $2.96 billion 8.14 $345.30 million $0.81 83.86

Yandex has higher revenue and earnings than Maison Luxe.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Maison Luxe and Yandex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maison Luxe 0 0 0 0 N/A Yandex 0 2 5 0 2.71

Yandex has a consensus price target of $72.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.73%. Given Yandex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Yandex is more favorable than Maison Luxe.

Summary

Yandex beats Maison Luxe on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maison Luxe

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps. The company also provides Yandex.Direct, an auction-based advertising placement platform; Yandex Advertising Network service; Yandex.Radar, a market analytics tool; mobile advertising products; Yandex.Metrica, a web analytics system; Yandex.Market, an e-commerce service; Yandex.Station, a smart speaker; Alice, a voice assistant; Yandex.Uslugi that helps to find professionals; and Yandex.Q, a community of experts to share knowledge. In addition, it offers Yandex.Taxi, a ride-sharing service; Auto.ru for used and new cars, commercial vehicles, and spare parts; Yandex.Realty, a real estate classifieds platform; Yandex.Jobs, a job search Website; and Yandex.Travel, a travel aggregator service. Further, it provides KinoPoisk, a Russian language source for movies, TV shows, celebrity content, and entertainment news; Yandex.Music, a music streaming service; Yandex.Afisha to buy tickets to cinemas, theaters, and concerts online; Yandex Plus; Yandex.Studio; and Yandex.TV Program that provides up to date schedule of broadcast, cable and digital TV channels, as well as an option to view certain TV channels online. Additionally, it offers Yandex Zen, a personal recommendation service; Yandex.Cloud, a cloud platform; and Yandex.Drive, a free-floating car-sharing service. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

