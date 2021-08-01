Financial Contrast: Stryker (NYSE:SYK) & UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) and UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Stryker and UFP Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryker 12.82% 26.08% 10.41% UFP Technologies 7.59% 7.80% 6.73%

This table compares Stryker and UFP Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryker $14.35 billion 7.12 $1.60 billion $7.43 36.47 UFP Technologies $179.37 million 2.51 $13.37 million $1.77 33.77

Stryker has higher revenue and earnings than UFP Technologies. UFP Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stryker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Stryker has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stryker and UFP Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryker 1 7 15 0 2.61 UFP Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Stryker currently has a consensus target price of $283.86, indicating a potential upside of 4.77%. Given Stryker’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stryker is more favorable than UFP Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.3% of Stryker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Stryker shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stryker beats UFP Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices. The Neurotechnology & Spine segment pertains to spinal implants and neurovascular products. The company was founded by Homer H. Stryker in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, MI.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales forces and independent manufacturer representatives. UFP Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

