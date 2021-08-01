FinNexus Price Down 97.6% Over Last Week (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One FinNexus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, FinNexus has traded down 97.6% against the US dollar. FinNexus has a market cap of $5,895.96 and $24.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00054814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00014644 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.44 or 0.00792714 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00039669 BTC.

About FinNexus

FinNexus is a coin. It launched on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

FinNexus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

